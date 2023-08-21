Rainfall reign: 46 provinces under threat as TMD predicts deluge and Bangkok braces for flash floods

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns that increased rainfall poses a threat to 46 provinces today, forecasting heavy rainfall in 70% of the areas while Bangkok is also at risk, with an abrupt flash floods warning issued due to tormenting forest runoffs.

The TMD claims that a tropical storm flowing over the northern and upper northeastern regions of the country, alongside a low-pressure ridge hitting central Vietnam, paired with moderate south-westerlies covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand have all contributed to these conditions. These have led to an increase in rainfall and occasional bouts of heavy to very heavy downfalls in some areas.

The TMD advises residents in these areas to remain cautious of potential harms caused by heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which could lead to sudden flash floods and rushing forest runoffs, particularly in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

The mid-strength wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have increased with wave heights of 1-2 metres. Regions experiencing thundershowers are prone to even more elevated waves, exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid venturing into areas experiencing thundershowers.

The 24-hour weather forecast for Thailand, starting from 6am today, includes a 60% chance of thundershowers in the north and heavy rain in some districts including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampoon, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Petchabun.

Expected temperatures range between 24-26 degrees Celsius minimum and 31-36 degrees Celsius maximum with south westerlies prevailing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on :













The east is likely to witness thundershowers covering 70% of the area and heavy rainfalls in some areas, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum and maximum temperatures hover around 25-28 degrees and 31-33 degrees Celsius respectively. Southwesterly winds in the Eastern sea bear waves of 1-2 metres and exceed 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are likely to face rainfall amounting to 70% of the area, including patches of heavy rain. Minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius and 32-34 degrees Celsius respectively with southwesterly winds prevailing at 10-25 kilometres per hour.