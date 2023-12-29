Man under drug influence burns grandmother’s house in Phayao

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A 48 year old man, under the influence of narcotics, has been arrested for setting fire to his grandmother’s house in Phayao Province, Thailand. The fire, which started in the man’s bedroom, quickly engulfed the entire property, leading to substantial property damage but no casualties. The local police have also charged the man with arson and drug use, following the discovery of illegal substances in his system.

Upon arrival at the scene in Ban Pin Subdistrict, authorities discovered flames violently consuming the single-storey house. It took them an hour to bring the fire under control, but not before it had completely destroyed the property. The 70 year old woman, who was the owner of the house, revealed that her grandson had initiated the fire from within his bedroom. The rapid spread of the flames left her home in ruins.

The authorities promptly apprehended the 48 year old suspect and conducted a urine test, which tested positive for illegal drugs, reported Khao Sod. Consequently, he was charged with arson and drug use. The case is set to proceed by the law.

Simultaneously, a fire broke out at another single-storey wooden house, owned by a 39 year old man named Narongdech, located in Don Sri Chum Subdistrict, Phayao Province. The fire left the property in ruins, with all belongings turned to ashes. The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

Local administrative officials and village leaders have set up a donation tent to help the victims. Those who wish to help can contact Wichai Penpansak, a community leader in Thung Luang Ek Kham Subdistrict, at 0855272995. The collected donations will be used to help the victims rebuild their lives after the devastating fires.