Man posing as undercover cop with BB gun arrested in Chon Buri, Thailand

Chaos erupted in the municipality of Ban Bueng, Chon Buri province, when a 40 year old man, under the influence of drugs, terrorised residents by brandishing a gun and claiming to be an undercover police officer. The incident occurred around 10.30pm yesterday, January 23, and ended with the man’s arrest by local authorities.

The man, identified only as Sorachai to protect his privacy, had attracted the attention of the community due to his erratic behaviour and incoherent speech. Sorachai’s alarming actions prompted a swift response from the police, who attempted to negotiate with him to ensure a peaceful resolution. However, Sorachai, who was wearing a black vest, remained uncooperative.

In response to the escalating situation, community leaders were called upon to assist with the negotiations. It was during a moment of distraction that Sorachai, along with Bee, a woman presumed to be his wife, was apprehended by a combined force of community members and police officers.

Upon investigation, the weapon in Sorachai’s possession was discovered to be a BB gun. During the interrogation at the Ban Bueng Police Station, Sorachai’s statements were inconsistent, and he claimed to be a high-ranking officer from the Royal Thai Police on a secret mission, ordered to withdraw from the area. In a startling confession, Sorachai admitted to consuming one methamphetamine pill earlier that day, while Bee disclosed having taken two, reported KhaoSod.

The initial urine tests administered to both individuals confirmed the presence of narcotics. Consequently, they were detained for further investigation and faced charges of illegal drug consumption.

This event has underscored the ongoing challenges faced by local communities in dealing with drug-related offences and the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and community leaders in maintaining public safety. The authorities continue to urge citizens to report any suspicious activities and to work together in the fight against the scourge of drugs, which remains a significant concern for the well-being of society.

