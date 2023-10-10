Late night motorbike accident claims life of 43 year old Thai man

Photo: The Thaiger.

A tragic late-night accident occurred as a 43 year old man died after crashing his motorbike into a roadside lighting pole. The accident took place in the Huay Pai-Hinkong road area in Ratchaburi province.

At 12.30am today, Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphon Pheeraphitak, Deputy Inquest Officer of the Ratchaburi Municipal Police Station, received notification of the accident. He promptly arrived at the scene, accompanied by an on-duty doctor from Ratchaburi Hospital and volunteers from the Prachanukoon Foundation, Ratchaburi.

On arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of Pradit Kaewkaen lying sideways approximately ten metres away from his Honda Wave motorcycle. The grey-black bike lay toppled in the middle of the road surrounded by a pool of engine oil. The roadside light pole showed distinct signs of severe impact and skid marks were evident on the road.

Distraught at the sight, Pradit’s 68 year old mother, Thongluang Kaewkaen, was found crying beside her son’s body. She revealed that Pradit was a hard-working family man who diligently saved money.

He would leave for work every morning to a nearby factory and usually return home around 11pm. However, that day, he had informed her of his late return. Worried that he would return hungry, she had prepared food for him. As midnight approached with no sign of Pradit, she grew worried until a co-worker called to inform her of the tragic accident.

Initial procedures required the authorities to perform detailed forensic examinations at Ratchaburi Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. Following this, Pradit’s body will be handed over to his family for religious rites, reported Khaosod.

In related news, a tragic motorcycle accident that involved a collision with a barrier on a bypass road in the area of Wat Thawil Silamongkol, in Mueang Chachoengsao’s Tha Khai sub-district, claimed the life of 34 year old man.

Follow us on :













The incident was witnessed by a lorry driver who saw his erratic riding just before the accident. Read more about this story HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.