International Balloon Fiesta 2024 lights up Singha Park Chiang Rai for Valentine’s Day

Photo courtesy of Discovery Thailand

In a collaborative effort spearheaded by Boonrawd Trading, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Singha Estate, and Kasikorn Bank, the International Balloon Fiesta 2024 takes flight today, transforming Singha Park Chiang Rai into a haven for couples seeking romance.

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, the managing director of Singha Park Chiang Rai, expressed enthusiasm for the event.

“The International Balloon Fiesta 2024 is a highlight in Singha Park Chiang Rai’s calendar, drawing inspiration from its successful predecessors. We aim to position this festival as one of Asia’s premier balloon events, attracting visitors from far and wide to experience the magic of Chiang Rai.”

With over 30 vibrant balloons on display, representing 11 countries including the United States, France, and Japan, the festival promises a kaleidoscope of colours against the azure sky. Couples can indulge in the Balloon Loving-Confessing In The Sky event on Valentine’s Day, savouring a romantic balloon ride over picturesque landscapes.

As twilight descends, the enchanting Balloon Magic Night Glow captivates spectators with its mesmerising light and sound extravaganza. Meanwhile, participants vie for victory in the balloon competition, with a handsome reward of 500,000 baht awaiting the champions.

Throughout the festival, cultural performances take centre stage, with over 100 talented artists showcasing the graceful art of khon mask dance to honour Thailand’s rich heritage. Adding to the allure, a lineup of renowned singers such as Somphol Rungphanit and Tanont Chumroen serenade the crowds with live performances, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Amidst the festivities, guests can embark on farm tours, tantalise their taste buds with local delicacies from more than 50 kiosks, and immerse themselves in the traditions of Akha and Lahu ethnic villagers through authentic cuisine and handicrafts.

Tickets to this enchanting affair are priced at 200 baht for a single day and 800 baht for a five-day pass, offering access to a plethora of delights. For further information, enthusiasts can visit Singha Park Chiang Rai’s Facebook page.