INS Kadmatt’s unprecedented naval move shakes South China Sea

Photo courtesy of DD News

In a sensational stride towards strengthening ties, India‘s naval gem, INS Kadmatt, stealthily docked in Bangkok on December 19.

The move is part of its covert mission in the North Pacific Ocean and South China Sea, promising to reshape maritime dynamics.

The port of Bangkok witnessed a whirlwind of activities as INS Kadmatt hosted a cross-ship visit by Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Academy personnel and set the stage for the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with a high-stakes conference.

After its Bangkok escapade, INS Kadmatt gears up for the MPX showdown alongside the Royal Thai Navy’s formidable HTMS Rattanakosin, ensuring an electrifying face-off at sea.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, the brain behind this strategic manoeuvre, is all set to rendezvous with INS Kadmatt’s crew yesterday, December 21. The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is also spearheading the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, hosted by the Royal Thai Navy in Bangkok from December 19 to December 22, reported DD News.

Commissioned on January 7, 2016, INS Kadmatt, the second in its fleet, emerges as a stealthy marvel, contributing significantly to regional security through joint naval exercises. Armed with cutting-edge weaponry and sensors, the vessel from India’s Eastern Fleet is a force to be reckoned with, operating under the adept command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based in Visakhapatnam.

