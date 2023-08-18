Rainfall roulette: Heavy downpour forecast for 43 provinces, including Bangkok

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), heavy rainfall is expected across 43 provinces, including Bangkok, later today. The TMD issued a warning for these regions and cautioned citizens in the affected areas to be aware of potential risks associated with heavy rains. Meanwhile, moderate winds from the southwest are sweeping across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, with a low-pressure area forming over northern Vietnam. Despite a decrease in rainfall across the country, thunderstorms are expected.

Nautical activities in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will face challenges as waves are expected to reach heights of one to two metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may surge to over 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to proceed cautiously and avoid areas prone to thunderstorms.

In the north, rain and thunderstorms are predicted in 30% of the region, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures should range between 24-25 degrees Celsius, while the highest could reach 34-36 degrees Celsius. The region will experience southwest winds moving at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, the forecast also predicts rain and thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Saket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperatures are expected to vary between 24-26 degrees Celsius at their lowest and 34-36 degrees Celsius at their highest, with winds moving at a speed of 10-20km per hour.

Meanwhile, central Thailand is expected to witness thunderstorm activity in 40% of the region, especially in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Temperatures could range between 24-25 degrees Celsius and 35-37 degrees Celsius. The region will witness winds travelling at a speed of 10-25km per hour.

In the eastern region, rain and thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, and some regions such as Chanthaburi and Trat might experience heavy rainfall. The temperature can vary between 25-28 degrees Celsius at its lowest and 32-36 degrees Celsius at its highest alongside winds moving at a speed of 15-35km per hour.

Bangkok and its periphery are expected to experience thunderstorm activity across 40% of the area, with greater intensity between the afternoon and evening hours. The temperatures may range between 26-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33-37 degrees Celsius at the highest.

Throughout these weather patterns, citizens are advised to remain cautious and prepare for unexpected weather changes.