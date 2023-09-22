Heartbroken British mother accuses Thai officials of ‘lies’ in son’s alleged suicide in Thailand

Picture courtesy of ITV screengrab.

A British mother slammed the Thai authorities as “liars” after they informed her of her son’s alleged suicide in Thailand. Darnel Kimbia was reportedly found dead in a Bangkok car park on Sukhumvit Soi 50 on Thursday, September 7 with a suicide note lying by his side. The 24 year old man from Brighton had been travelling in Thailand for a number of months before making his way to the Thai capital.

The dead man’s mother, Charmaine Baptiste, informed the Brighton Argus that she received calls and emails, from Bangkok, written to her in Thai, which had incorrect dates, informing her of Kimbia’s alleged suicide. Baptiste does not believe her son killed himself and wants the UK police to investigate.

“I feel like it’s a lie, my son would never do that. He wasn’t suicidal. He had his whole life ahead of him at 24. He was educated, he had a good graduate job. He had no reason to commit suicide.

“I feel sick to my stomach. I’m trying to stay strong because I want answers. I want justice and I want to find out what actually happened to him, I won’t be able to sleep until I do.

“I need to find out what happened to my child. He would never leave us in so much pain. He would know that would break my heart, break all of our hearts.”

Kimbia attended Longhill School in Rottingdean, followed by Bhasvic in Hove. He was an enthusiastic traveller with a strong desire to explore the world.

Baptiste expressed that her son’s graduation from the University of Essex, where he earned a degree in business, management, and marketing, was one of the happiest moments in her life.

“I had never actually been to a graduation before and we were all so proud. The night before, we were drinking prosecco together and watching Love Island.

“Darnel was a loving, caring, intelligent person and he had his whole life ahead of him. He would not commit suicide.

“He would help anyone that he could, he wouldn’t even think about it. He was that kind of person – so loving and he would always go out of his way to help others.”

Baptiste’s partner, Anton Dixon revealed the family is hurting over the alleged suicide news and wants answers.

“We need to make sure that everything sent to us is looked over by the UK police because we are not accepting that it was suicide.”

A British Foreign Office spokesperson acknowledged the death of Kimbia.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand.”

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to bring the British man’s body home to Brighton has raised more than £10,000.

A number of people have left loving tributes to Kimbia.

His mother added that the donations show how much of a loving person her son was.

“He was loved by so many, including his school friends and his colleagues.

“One of his good friends, Luca Bish from Love Island, has also sent his condolences.

“I have never seen a GoFundMe raise such a large amount of money in such a short period of time.”

Watch the video of Baptiste’s interview with ITV HERE.

The family are now working to get Kimbia’s body flown back to the UK.

Donations to the family’s crowdfunder can be made at gofundme.com/f/darnel-kimbia.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

