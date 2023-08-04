Ganja and gravity: Naked German’s high-rise drama in Pattaya condo

Photo via Facebook/ Pattaya Big News

The wife of a naked German man who tried to jump from the eighth floor of a Pattaya condominium blamed the heavy use of ganja and the stress of a court case as the reasons behind his irrational behaviour.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers received a call about the naked German man on Wednesday, August 2, and rushed to the scene at Soi Boon Kanchanaram. They discovered 60 year old Heinz Edgar Eugen naked apart from some black underwear, perched outside the balcony railing ready to jump.

The police reported that Eugen’s room was on the eighth floor, the top floor of the condo. He threw objects at the police after they tried to convince him to go inside.

Eugen’s wife, whose identity was not revealed, told Channel 3 that her husband started using cannabis to combat the stress of an ongoing lawsuit in his home country. She said his excessive consumption of marijuana led him to lose control at about 3am where he declared that he did not want to live anymore.

His wife said Eugen then rushed to the balcony and climbed out of the protective railing. He said he wanted to take his own life so she sought help from the police.

Police officers and an interpreter made every effort to persuade Eugen not to jump. The German nervously kept moving along the railing, making it difficult for the officers to approach him. Eugen then took off his underwear, showing all his glory, according to the pictures shared by Thai media.

After more than seven hours, officers finally managed to grab the foreigner, when he sat down, and dragged him inside. They then transferred Eugen to a hospital where staff tried to help him relax. Eugen remained in a state of panic and fearful of those around him, refusing to discuss the underlying issues that had driven him to try and jump.

Police have yet to report the outcome of the drama and whether he will be charged with a disturbance of the peace and lewd behaviour.

When used responsibly, cannabis can provide relaxation and enhance a person’s mood. Moreover, it has been proven to have several medical benefits, including pain relief and aiding better sleep.

However, excessive use can result in rapid fluctuations in blood pressure, feelings of panic, and hallucinations due to the high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) present in the substance. THC can remain in the body system for up to seven days after use.