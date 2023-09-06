Royally ripped off: Victims seek justice against police officer’s wife impersonating banker

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Thommanant Taengtim, known as Ja Kings Saphan Mai, today led a group of more than 10 victims to the Central Investigation Bureau to file a complaint against the wife of a high-ranking police officer from Phahonyothin Police Station, who pretended to be a bank officer.

The wife, named Noi, allegedly promised to help them get loans and even allocate lottery quotas but in return, she charged operation fees and premiums ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht. However, after they paid the money, none of the promises were fulfilled, leading to total losses of approximately 500,000 baht.

Representing the victims, A (assumed name) revealed that they were contacted through a Facebook page dedicated to loan seekers. Some victims were directly approached by Noi. Each victim was charged operation fees and premiums, and after payment, none of them received loan approval.

Upon inspection at the bank, it was discovered that Noi had never applied for a loan and was not a bank employee. The total losses from this fraud are not less than 500,000 baht (US$14,091), reported KhaoSod.

Furthermore, some victims were deceived into buying government lottery quotas. Noi claimed that she could provide them at a lower market price, 84 baht per piece. However, after payment was made, no lottery tickets were received as promised.

Several victims who reported the matter to the police found that Noi had seven outstanding arrest warrants for fraud.

One victim, who reported to Phahonyothin Police Station, was not taken seriously. When asked, the Phahonyothin Police Station supervisor responded that it was a civil case, and all they could do was warn Noi’s husband, who was under their command. Therefore, the victims decided to report to the Central Investigation Bureau, as they believed Noi’s husband might be aiding his wife.

Follow us on :













The officers received the complaint and took statements from the victims as evidence before reporting to their superiors.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.