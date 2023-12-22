Former Buddhist chief and executives charged with embezzling 30 million baht

Photo courtesy of Thailand Tourism Directory

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is set to charge a former head of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) and two high-ranking executives with embezzling millions from temple budgets.

The NACC, after green-lighting resolutions on two alleged temple embezzlement cases, is now preparing to unleash a legal storm upon the accused trio, led by ex-NOB chief Nopparat Benjawattananan. NACC Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol declared that the evidence amassed will be handed over to the courts, ensuring justice prevails.

Three revered temples in Ayutthaya – Wat Tamnak, Wat Photong, and Wat Jongkolnee were involved in the embezzlement case. Nopparat, alongside his alleged partners-in-crime, Pranom Kongpikul and Wasawat Kittitheerasit, stands accused of masterminding an audacious plan.

Their modus operandi involved coercing the temples to cough up a staggering 90% of their annual subsidies in 2013, under the guise of aiding remote temples in the southern provinces. Wat Jongkolnee, bowing to their demands, handed over a hefty 1.6 million baht, with the cheque conveniently finding its way into the hands of Wathanyu Petcharat, Nopparat’s own brother.

The other two temples weren’t spared either, shelling out 900,000 baht each from their 1-million-baht annual subsidy. Shockingly, all the ill-gotten gains were funnelled to Pranom, as uncovered by the meticulous NACC investigation.

In a separate case, the trio stands accused of embezzling a staggering 28 million baht earmarked for the renovation of five temples across Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakarn, Saraburi, and Nakhon Pathom during the 2014 fiscal year, reported Bangkok Post.

What makes this scandal even more dishonourable is that none of these temples had even sought renovation budget subsidies from the NOB. The payments, a blatant violation of NOB regulations, painted a picture of unchecked corruption within the higher ranks of the religious hierarchy.

In related news, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) arrested a former financial and accounting officer for embezzling over 700,000 baht from a fund dedicated to improving and developing the lives of disabled people.