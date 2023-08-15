Mysterious death: Unsettling discovery of local man found dead in East Thailand

Image via Khaosod

An unsettling report has emerged from Chanthaburi in eastern Thailand regarding a local man found dead under distressing circumstances five days ago. The 46 year old, Thanpong, lived alone, and it is believed that his body was in the room for five days before it was discovered.

Police officer Phuriphat last night received a distress notification from the emergency rescue radio centre at the Bright Dharma Association, Chanthaburi. An adult male was reported to be lying dead in his room, located within the small settlement of Ko Kwang 4 in the Chanthaburi municipality.

On arrival at the scene, the officials discovered a single-storey residence. In the bedroom, Thanpong’s naked body was found lying on his back on a bed. Beside him were shards of cloth, a water basin, and a wooden floor brush. Normal household possessions remained in the room, although a small amount of what appeared to be vomited blood was also present. The find raised questions which urged officials to collect the evidence for further processing.

A next-door neighbour, 53 year old Wisut, was questioned for further insight into the incident. He told police officers that two individuals, the deceased and Ei, an 86 year old lady believed to be the aunt, were living in the residence at the time of the incident.

Ei had earlier requested assistance from Wisut to open the room’s door and wake Thanpong. Yet, upon his approach to the house, Wisut was hit by the potent smell of decay. Upon peering into the room through the window, he noticed the condition of the body. He returned to Ei and informed her of Thanpong’s death.

In response, Ei vehemently denied the truth of Wisut’s revelations, confident in her belief that her nephew could not be dead as she asserted to have seen him moving around the house earlier yesterday. However, considering Ei’s advanced age, concerns about possible memory lapses were raised.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Thanpong was battling chronic diseases and had a penchant for heavy alcohol consumption. The last sighting of Thanpong was reported the previous Saturday, as he was seen socialising and drinking with friends within the local vicinity. Forensic results are still pending to ascertain the exact cause of death with more certainty.