Covid-19 cases skyrocket after new year holiday

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

As the world ushered in the new year with hope, statistics revealed a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases across Thailand, leaving experts scrambling for answers.

The Covid wave is intensifying, sending shockwaves through the medical community. According to an epidemiologist from Chulalongkorn University, hospitalisations have soared by 7% compared to last week.

Associate Professor Thira Woratanarat warns that respiratory problems linked to the virus have spiked by a staggering 6.2%, marking the most significant leap in four months. The number of patients requiring breathing assistance has rocketed by 13.8%.

Amidst the chaos, Dr Thira warned that anyone feeling unwell post-holidays must be extra vigilant, as Covid symptoms may not show until four to five days after exposure. Urging strict adherence to preventive measures, he cautions that during this critical period, the virus could spread rapidly if precautions are neglected.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Provincial Health Chief Suphon Tatiyananthaphon echoes the concern, noting a drastic surge in new cases during and after the new year break. The province braces for an influx of patients requiring hospital treatment, reported Bangkok Post.

Adding a new layer of anxiety, the Centre for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital reports the detection of the JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron variant in Thailand. Experts predict this subvariant to emerge as the dominant force in the nation’s battle against coronavirus.

In related news, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat revealed that the Thai government may have to step in to assist with the hefty burden arising from Covid insurance claims. The situation has seen total payouts skyrocket to almost 60 billion baht, leaving non-life insurance companies in shambles and prompting the closure of those unable to meet the financial demands.

In other news, Malaysia‘s Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, declared on December 18, that the country has no plans to reinstate the dreaded Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).