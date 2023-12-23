Chon Buri: Motorcycle accident leaves man injured after New Year’s company party

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 39 year old man was found injured and unconscious after a motorcycle accident in front of Samakkhi Banphot Temple in Bang Sare Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chon Buri Province.

The motorcycle accident occurred around 10pm yesterday, December 22, during the man’s return home from a company New Year party where he had been drinking.

Emergency services from Sawang Rojanatham Sathan Foundation, Chon Buri, along with officials from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office of Bang Sare Subdistrict Municipality, responded to the accident. Upon arrival, they found the injured man with multiple wounds across his body and face, a severe head injury, and a dislocated right shoulder. Nearby, his red Honda Wave motorcycle, bearing the license plate 2 กน 7198 Chon Buri, lay damaged and overturned.

Initial medical aid was provided at the scene before the man was transported to Wat Yan Nawa Ram Wara Maha Wihan Hospital for further treatment. A friend of the injured man who arrived at the scene confirmed that they had attended a company party earlier that day, reported KhaoSod.

The celebration included a lucky draw and drinks, and had been held in honour of the upcoming New Year. The injured man had decided to return home early, and it was on his journey back that the accident occurred in front of the temple.

Follow us on :













In related news, a motorcycle accident on December 1 saw a rider crashing into a food delivery truck, which led to the death of an unidentified male. The incident took place at 2.30am on the Bang Khaen-Nong Suea Road, near the TU Dome Plaza, in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani. The deceased had no identification documents on him, but two tablets of methamphetamine were found in his possession.

In other news, a Thai village headman imposed a ban on drying rice on the roads, following a fatal accident involving a young motorcyclist who collided with a pile of rice. The decision comes from understanding the predicament of both parties involved and acknowledging the traditional practices of the villagers.