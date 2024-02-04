Balcony collapses at Chiang Mai resort injuring 13
A tragic incident unfolded at a popular resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand, at 7.30 am today, where a newly constructed balcony collapsed, leaving several attendees of a seminar injured amidst chaos and cries of pain.
Rescue teams from Ban Waen and Hang Dong swiftly responded to the scene at the Rom Mai Ruean Ngam Resort, situated behind the Ban Waen Subdistrict Office in Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai. Upon arrival, they discovered that the second-floor balcony, which had recently undergone extension works, had given way, injuring approximately 13 individuals. The sounds of distress echoed as the injured were in visible agony, awaiting assistance.
The victims, primarily from the San Kamphaeng District of Chiang Mai, had travelled to the resort for a seminar. The gathering on the newly extended balcony turned disastrous when it collapsed, causing a sudden and violent plunge of the attendees to the ground below. Rescue and emergency medical teams acted promptly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.
Investigations into the cause of the collapse are currently underway by the Hang Dong Police. The incident has raised concerns over building safety regulations and the enforcement of construction standards, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where the influx of visitors necessitates stringent safety measures, reported KhaoSod.
The quick response of the local emergency services highlighted the preparedness of the teams in handling such unforeseen events, but the occurrence itself has left many questioning the integrity of structures at holiday destinations. This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the critical importance of construction safety and the potential consequences of its neglect.
As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers, hoping for a resolution that will prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety and security of both residents and visitors in Thailand’s bustling tourist destinations.
