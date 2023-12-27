Airfares to plummet next year

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced a breath of fresh air for travellers— airfares are set to drop next year.

With an influx of licenced airlines and a squadron of new aircraft on the horizon, the skies are about to become a lot more affordable.

According to the latest revelation from the CAAT today, December 27, a stellar eight airlines have clinched air operator licences from none other than Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit. A total of 60 airplanes are set to fly in 2024.

Among the chosen aviators, five hail from domestic turf, including the intriguingly rebranded Ezy Airlines (formerly Landarch Airlines), Pattaya Airways, the ultra-chic P80 Air, the trendsetting Really Cool Airlines, and the aquatic aficionados at Siam Seaplane. With a colossal investment tallying 3.85 billion baht, these airborne entrepreneurs are eagerly awaiting their air operator certificates to kick off their flight fiestas.

CAAT, however, wisely reminded us that airlines, like any savvy business, need to turn a profit. Even if some flights merely dance on the edge of profitability, fret not, as they assure us that ticket prices will keep within the authority’s designated ceiling prices, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s aviation authority pledges that all airlines will continue to abide by the sacred airfare ceilings, ensuring your holiday budget doesn’t take an unscheduled nosedive.

CAAT unveils a useful travel tip—book your tickets sooner rather than later. According to the authority, early bird bookings guarantee a pocket-friendly flight, giving you more bang for your baht.

In a revelation that echoes the survival dance of airlines during the pandemic, the CAAT shares the industry’s downsizing secrets—trimmed personnel, leaner fleets, streamlined infrastructure, and revamped management systems. Fast forward to the present, where the demand for air travel outstrips supply, resulting in a global 17% hike in airfares. Adding a local twist, the CAAT attributes part of the national price surge to the expiration of a jet fuel excise tax reduction in July.