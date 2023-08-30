13 Vietnamese men arrested in Pattaya for operating gambling website

Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

The Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) arrested 13 Vietnamese suspects operating a gambling website based in Pattaya. The gang was circulating 300,000 baht daily within their illicit operations.

This arrest came in the wake of a theft incident involving a Vietnamese victim on August 21. IDMB officers diligently traced the Vietnamese suspects, ultimately revealing their involvement in a criminal syndicate.

At least 20 Vietnamese nationals were discovered residing at Centre Point Residence Phrom Phong, situated on Sukhumvit 39 in Bangkok. While some among them managed to elude capture, some of the group fled to a hotel in Pattaya, where they had secured three distinct rooms.

The officers conducted a raid on their rooms on August 28 and managed to arrest 13 Vietnamese men including:

Nguyen Thanh Lam

Nguyen Kim Bo

Duy Manh Nguyen

Nguyen Phi Hung

Loc Van Tien

Nguyen van Tung

Van Dat Nguyen

Nguyen Thin Dat

Hoang Duc Chung

Nguyen Thanh Binh

Hoang Lam Nguyen

Ha Tuan Duc

Pham Duy Thai

Officers discovered that the Vietnamese group was operating a gambling platform in their hotel rooms. All of them sat in front of laptops operating websites. Officers confiscated 25 laptops, 58 mobile phones, two monitors, and two desktop computers.

The roles within the group were diverse, some members were responsible for promoting the gambling website to audiences from Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries. Others assumed administrative duties, while a separate faction managed the financial aspect of the operation using fraudulent identities.

A Vietnamese suspect who was able to communicate in Thai revealed to the police that their illegal business generated approximately 300,000 baht in revenue daily. They initially operated the gambling website in Bangkok before moving to Pattaya. They denied their involvement in the theft case.

The 13 Vietnamese suspects initially faced a charge of arranging gambling or luring people into gambling by advertising, inviting both directly and indirectly. The punishment will be imprisonment from three months to three years and a fine from 500 to 5,000 baht.

