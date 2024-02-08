North Korea abolishes economic cooperation laws with South Korea

Alex Morgan Published: 17:06, 08 February 2024
North Korea’s state-run media announced today that the country’s Parliament unanimously agreed to abolish laws about inter-Korean economic cooperation. This decision is consistent with the policy declared by leader Kim Jong Un last month, where he expressed no intent for peaceful reunification with South Korea.

At a session held yesterday, February, 7, the Supreme People’s Assembly agreed to scrap the law on economic cooperation with South Korea, which was implemented in 2005. Furthermore, they decided to eliminate the legislation adopted in 2011 concerning the special zone for international tours to Mount Kumgang. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed these details.

In his statement back in January, Kim Jong Un called for a constitutional revision that would label South Korea as a “primary foe and invariable principal enemy.” Consequently, the top legislature agreed to dissolve entities that were established to encourage dialogue with neighbouring South Korea.

Three key organisations aimed at fostering cooperation with South Korea were effectively scrapped by Parliament. These include the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau, and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in a dramatic declaration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labelled South Korea a permanent enemy of his nation, issuing orders for the destruction of symbols representing national unity. This move came alongside the dissolution of key state organisations responsible for reunification and economic cooperation. Despite asserting no intention to instigate conflict, Kim emphasised preparations for occupation and suppression in the event of war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned the actions as anti-national and warned of severe consequences for any aggression. The dissolution of organisations and the demolition of unity symbols mark a significant escalation in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, underscoring the deepening divide between North and South Korea amid longstanding geopolitical complexities.

