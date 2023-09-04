NBTC and DES ministry prepare for Thaicom 4 satellite transition in 2024

Photo Courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is working closely with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) to prepare for the Thaicom 4 satellite‘s 2024 lifespan expiry at 119.5° East orbit. Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, NBTC board chair, held talks with outgoing DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn on joint responsibilities. Thaicom previously managed both Thaicom 4 broadband and Thaicom 6 broadcasting satellites under a ministry concession.

The Thaicom 4 and Thaicom 6 satellites operate in the 119.5° East and 78.5° East orbital slots, respectively. The latter’s engineering lifespan will come to an end in 2029. In September 2021, following the conclusion of Thaicom’s 30-year concession, the ministry took over the ownership and related assets of the two satellites.

The National Telecom (NT), a state enterprise, was appointed by the DES Commission to manage and operate Thaicom 4 and Thaicom 6. This move ensured the provision of uninterrupted service to the satellites’ existing clientele.

In order to guarantee a smooth transition of operations post the concessions’ expiry, NT engaged Thaicom to manage both satellites throughout their lifespans. This involved training NT’s engineers and operations staff. Additionally, Thaicom continues to operate the satellite control system on behalf of the state enterprise.

Dr Sarana disclosed that NT is hesitant to fully operate Thaicom 4 due to annual losses of around 90 million baht from satellite operation costs.

Thaicom will manage the transition post-Thaicom 4’s expiration, continuing to serve existing customers per NBTC auction conditions.

Thaicom plans to keep its current customer base and migrate them to new satellites in the 119.5° E orbital slot.

In January, NBTC conducted its first satellite orbit slot auction, offering five packages with STI, a Thaicom subsidiary, securing the second and third packages, while NT won the fourth.

Thaicom directors approved STI’s 15 billion baht investment in three satellites for the 119.5° E orbital slot, aiming for completion before Thaicom 4’s engineering lifespan ends.

