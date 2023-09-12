GAC Aion to launch first battery EV production in Thailand by 2024

Gu Huinan at GAC Aion showroom in Thailand

GAC Aion New Energy Automobile, the electric vehicle (EV) wing of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC) – China’s second-largest EV purveyor – has outlined plans to initiate the assembly of its maiden battery EVs by June 2024. The production is slated to occur at the brand’s nascent factory within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Gu Huinan, GAC Aion’s managing director, anticipates the assembly of the Aion Y Plus, an EV that was officially introduced in Bangkok on September 9. He mentioned that the company had scouted the EEC and is on the verge of choosing a province for its factory’s location within a few days.

The company is banking on infrastructure and facilities that can bolster its investment. Spread across Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, the EEC is home to 12 targeted S-curve industries, including the manufacturing of environmentally friendly vehicles. The government’s objective is to morph the EEC into Thailand’s high-tech industrial nucleus.

A subsidiary of GAC, Aion Automobile Manufacturing (Thailand), previously declared intentions to invest 6 billion baht in the construction of EV and battery factories in Thailand over a span of three to five years. The country is being eyed as the new production and export epicentre.

GAC Aion is actively informing the EEC Office about its investment strategies and is gearing up to present project specifics to the authorities for endorsement. The firm is contemplating a revision of its investment budget and annual EV production capacity scheme.

According to Gu, GAC Aion will initially import EV components for assembly in Thailand, marking the first phase of its business growth. The second phase will see the company commence the production of key EV components for local manufacturing.

By 2023, GAC Aion plans to vend 3,000 units of the Aion Y Plus in Thailand. This sports utility vehicle bears a price tag ranging from 1.06 to 1.2 million baht.

Follow us on :













Under the stewardship of Ocean Ma, managing director of Aion Automobile Manufacturing and Aion Automobile Sales (Thailand), GAC Aion intends to rapidly broaden its network of sales outlets across Thailand’s major cities, including prominent tourist hotspots. To date, the company has established 30 sales outlets, with 25 stationed in the Greater Bangkok area. The year-end target is to set up a total of 50 sales outlets and service centres.

Thailand is the first nation GAC Aion has ventured into beyond China. Gu cited three factors as the rationale behind this decision: Asean’s significant car manufacturing base, the rapidly growing EV market with buyers possessing high purchasing power, and the government’s push to promote the EV industry, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.