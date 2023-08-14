Blueberry cheesecake worth 330 baht at Bangkok bakery sparks furious Internet debate

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A small bakery shop in Bangkok’s Nana neighbourhood has stirred social media ire, with a single slice of blueberry cheesecake priced at 330 baht. Worse still, the price is omitted from the menu, shocking customers when the bill comes. Angry Internet commenters made suggestions for reporting the matter to the relevant authorities.

A Facebook user shared their experience in the Thai consumer group called We Are Consumers. The individual expressed astonishment at the hefty price for a slice of cake in a Nana establishment, especially when no pricing was stated on the menu. Caught off guard by the bill of 330 baht per slice with three friends, the consumer fell into shock.

“Blueberry cheesecake, 330 baht per slice. Does everybody think this price is too high? Three pieces cost 990 baht!”

The post explained that things got heated at the cashier when they were hit with the high bill and wanted to confirm the price. To make matters worse, the menu included a product code next to the cheesecake, which was misunderstood as pricing by the patron, reported KhaoSod. The code was 119-129 which seems like a reasonable price range for cheesecake.

This disclosure snowballed into a viral food debate with people fiercely arguing online if a single slice of blueberry cheesecake priced at 330 baht was an excessive ask. It was pointed out that this amount could buy a pound of cake. Comments often centred around the legality of not having prices listed on the menu.

“A five-star hotel cake is not even this expensive. Expensive, sure. But they can set the prices as they wish. Even if they set it higher, the question is, do they declare the prices? The absence of it is already against the law. If there are no clear prices on the menu, I believe we can complain. Even if it is catered to foreigners, it should not be this expensive and if the store does not display the prices, report to the Internal Trade Department.”

Some suspicious commenters also speculated that the high-priced blueberry cheesecake closely resembled one from a popular store, hinting at a possible resell.

“In a nutshell, what happened was, the menu did not specify the prices and it seems like the cake is from another store. This shop likely resells it. If this is true, then the store’s name should not be concealed (since they are in the wrong for not specifying prices clearly). If asked whether 330 baht per slice is expensive, then yes, it is exceedingly high- even a five-star hotel cake is not this costly!”