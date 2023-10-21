Heavy rainfall to hit 43 Thai provinces: Bangkok residents warned of flash floods

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash

Today, Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned 43 provinces of continuous heavy rainfall, affecting 70% of the area. Bangkok is particularly hit with strong winds, and the risk of flash floods is high.

The Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates a high-pressure system or a mass of cold air from China is spreading and covering northern Thailand. This condition leads to thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas initially. Heavy rainfall is expected in the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region. Residents in these regions are urged to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and sudden floods.

In contrast, the trough from the monsoon passing through the middle of the southern region, combined with the still-blowing southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the lower southern region, and the lower Gulf of Thailand, causes heavy rainfall in some areas of the south. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods and landslides. Especially in areas near the hillsides, waterways, and low-lying areas. As for the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the waves are about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high. Boat operators are requested to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

Northern region: 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have strong winds. The lowest temperature is 21-25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 31-35 degrees Celsius. East winds speed 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern region: 20% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is 21-24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds speed 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Central region: 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have heavy rainfall and strong winds. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-35 degrees Celsius. Variable wind speed 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Eastern region: 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have heavy rainfall and strong winds. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius. Variable wind speed 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high.

Southern region (east coast): 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature is 23-24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius. Variable wind speed 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high.

Southern region (west coast): 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 31-33 degrees Celsius. Northwest winds speed 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high.

Bangkok and its vicinity: 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and some areas will have heavy rainfall and strong winds. The lowest temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 33-35 degrees Celsius. Variable wind speed 10-25 kilometres per hour.

