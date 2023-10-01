Flood warning issued for 10 provinces and Bangkok as heavy monsoon rains threaten Chao Phraya River

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a flood warning for 10 provinces and Bangkok, highlighting the risk to low-lying areas outside the Chao Phraya River’s embankments from tomorrow.

This warning follows the report from the Irrigation Department about the influence of the monsoon trough causing heavy rains in the northern region, leading to an increase in the river’s water volume and the flow into water reservoirs.

Furthermore, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern, central, and southern regions from October 3 to 6.

Projected water volume at the C.2 station in Nakhon Sawan city is estimated to be about 1,300 to 1,600 cubic metres per second.

The water quantity from the Sakae Krang River and its tributaries is about 50 to 150 cubic metres per second. This brings the total water volume above the Chao Phraya Dam to between 1,350 and 1,750 cubic metres per second. Therefore, it is necessary to drain water through the tail of the Chao Phraya Dam at a rate of 1,000 to 1,400 cubic metres per second.

Water level rise

This will cause a rise in the water level of approximately 1 to 1.50 metres in low-lying areas outside the embankments, affecting communities from October 2 onwards in the vicinity of Phong Pheng Canal, Ang Thong province, Bang Bal Canal, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, and Huai Wiang, Sena, Lad Chit, Tha Din Daeng, Phak Hai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province (Noi River).

Consequently, the DDPM has coordinated with 10 provinces, namely Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, to closely monitor the water situation, especially in low-lying areas outside the embankments.

They are also alerting relevant agencies, and private sectors operating in the river, such as dam construction work, and raft restaurants, and informing the public living along both sides of the Chao Phraya River.

Low-lying risk areas along the river are advised to be vigilant about rising water levels and prepare for potential flooding, including the readiness to move possessions to higher ground, reported KhaoSod.

Moreover, it is coordinating with local government organisations and relevant agencies in the area to inspect the embankments and flood barriers for strength, to prevent water from overflowing the embankments. It is also preparing disaster prevention materials, equipment and machinery to be ready to assist the public around the clock.

The public is urged to closely follow government news, strictly adhere to instructions, and prepare for potential disasters. In case of disaster, reports and requests for help can be made via the DDPM’s Line @1784DDPM and the emergency hotline 1784, available 24 hours a day.

Follow us on :













Additionally, the public can follow disaster warning announcements on the THAI DISASTER ALERT application anytime, anywhere.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.