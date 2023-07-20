Porsche powerplay: Drivers blaze jaw-dropping trail from Bangkok to Singapore

Picture courtesy of CarBuyer.

In a revved-up feat of automotive prowess, a dynamic team of Porsche drivers left car enthusiasts awe-struck as they blazed a trail from Bangkok, Thailand to the heart of Singapore in a jaw-dropping sub-30-hour dash.

The trio, hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, took the wheel of a cutting-edge Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo in the small hours of June 18, to etch their names into the record books.

The stage was set, and the Taycan underwent meticulous checks to ensure peak performance for this audacious record-breaking attempt. At the crack of dawn, the engines roared to life as the journey commenced, spanning a breathtaking 1,845 kilometres from the outskirts of Bangkok to the picturesque Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Fuelled by their shared passion and unwavering determination, the intrepid drivers tirelessly swapped positions, with no more than 25 minute pit stops at the Shell Recharge High-Performance Charger (HPC) network to recharge their electric steed’s batteries. Powered by a 270kW DC fast charging capability, the Taycan harnessed the full potential of the 180kW and 360kW chargers, pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility.

As the clock ticked and the rubber burnt, the adrenaline-fueled odyssey culminated in a blistering time of just 29 hours, 15 minutes, and four seconds—averaging a staggering 63km/h throughout the gruelling expedition, reported Asia One.

The record-smashing achievement has been officially recognized by the Singapore Book of Records and the Malaysia Book of Records, solidifying their place in the automotive hall of fame.

Andre Brand, the General Manager of Porsche Singapore, hailed the drivers and their collaborative partners, including Shell Recharge, ABB E-Mobility, Michelin, and TAG Heuer, for this historic accomplishment.

“This remarkable achievement underlines Porsche’s ambition to be pioneers for sustainable mobility, pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Doong Shiwen, General Manager of Mobility Singapore at Shell, echoed Brand’s sentiment, praising the record as a testament to Shell’s unwavering commitment to providing top-notch charging facilities across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Follow us on :













This awe-inspiring voyage has not only set new records but has ignited a fervour for electric car enthusiasts worldwide. As the automotive industry surges towards a greener future, the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has firmly planted itself at the forefront of revolutionary electric performance.