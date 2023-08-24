Digital wallet pioneering: Prime Minister’s blueprint for national advancement

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is settling in to his new role and focusing on advancement, including digital wallets for everyone. (via Facebook เศรษฐา ทวีสิน)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed his readiness to manage the country’s development and drive full-fledged policies. The concept of a digital wallet is at the top of his agenda. PM Srettha emphasised that the current coalition government, comprising various political parties, needs to respect each other’s policies.

The formation of the Cabinet is still in progress, with negotiations and discussions taking place.

The 61 year old prime minister mentioned that he has known Anutin Charnvirakul, the head of the Bhumjaithai Party, for a long time. After the elections, they apologised and thanked each other, with Anutin confirming that the 71 votes of the Bhumjaithai Party would be given to Srettha. Both sides expressed gratitude and readiness to drive the country forward in all dimensions.

One of the first things he wants to do for the people as prime minister is to implement a digital wallet policy. Once the Cabinet is established, implementation will begin immediately. But he also confirmed that there has been no creation of a digital wallet application yet.

When asked about his family’s support, PM Srettha admitted that he had not yet spoken to them due to the busy schedule of the important royal ceremony. He acknowledged feeling nervous and wanting to perform at his best for the ceremony.

PM Srettha said he was not yet accustomed to being referred to as the prime minister of Thailand. He thanked the media for their coverage of his new title and mentioned that he would be on duty as PM tomorrow.

Regarding the time to enter the Government House, Setthawut noted that this should be respected by ex-PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as there has not been an oath ceremony yet. He asked for patience during this information-gathering phase and reassured that work was still being done at full capacity, reported Sanook.

When asked about news suggesting that he would also hold the position of the Minister of Finance, PM Srettha metaphorically zipped his lips and asked the public to wait a little longer, respecting the participating parties in the government.

