Buzzkill: CIB busts counterfeit mosquito repellent ring spanning three provinces in Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) recently apprehended a manufacturer of counterfeit mosquito repellent in Samut Sakhon, along with three distribution points across three provinces. The counterfeit products, containing hazardous chemicals, were discovered today, and a total of 227,000 boxes worth 4.54 million baht were seized.

The CIB’s investigation was sparked by the discovery of two Chinese mosquito repellent brands sold on social media and in retail stores. The brands lacked Thai labelling and production numbers, misleading consumers into believing they were harmless due to the use of a baby’s image on the box. Furthermore, these products were cheaper than the market price, making them more appealing to the general public.

Upon testing, the counterfeit mosquito repellent products were found to contain harmful chemicals from the Pyrethriods group, including Meperfluthrin and Dimefluthrin. These substances are toxic to humans and animals, with overexposure symptoms ranging from dizziness, headaches, and vomiting to muscle spasms, lethargy, seizures, or even unconsciousness.

The factory owner admitted to importing black-coloured mosquito coils from China and treating them with actual mosquito-repellent chemicals. However, the chemicals used were not authorised for import and production and were packed in boxes for sale across the country.

The three retailers confessed to buying the counterfeit mosquito repellent from Chinese and Thai individuals, whose real names they did not know. They purchased each box for 12 baht and resold them for 18 to 20 baht each, reported KhaoSod.

The seized goods are now undergoing further examination under the Hazardous Substances Act 1992. Charges for the factory include the possession and production of dangerous substances without permission and the production of unregistered hazardous substances. The three retailers are being considered for charges of possessing hazardous substances.

