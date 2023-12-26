How Java Yachting’s training programmes align with the Duke of Edinburgh Award

PHOTO: Java Yachting

Have you ever dreamt of sailing the high seas and achieving something spectacular, like the Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE)? If yes, then Java Yachting, a specialist marine company, can help you reach your goals. Located in Phuket and Krabi, they’re not just your average specialist marine company; they’re offering an opportunity to undertake challenging sailing expeditions and achieve globally recognised accomplishments.

Setting sail to success at Java Yachting

Java Yachting set sail about ten years ago in Phuket, and they’ve been steadily growing ever since. They boast a team of dedicated instructors, including a Class 1 Master Mariner and an Olympic sailor.

In addition to experienced instructors, the company also offers well-maintained boats, ranging from dinghies to larger boats, that adhere to IYT (International Yacht Training) standards and incredible venues. The specialist marine company has bases in Phuket and Krabi, as well as a water sports centre on Koh Long Island, just off the south coast of Phuket. All three come with accommodations, large meeting rooms, and activity centres. Therefore, they’re a one-stop destination for both individual training and teambuilding activities.

Java Yachting provides something for everyone, from beginners to aspiring offshore Yacht Masters. Their diverse offerings include summer camps, sailing programs for children and adults, family-oriented camping and sailing experiences, and specialized programs for schools. Additionally, they also offer programmes for those completing the Duke of Edinburgh Awards (DofE), a globally recognized programme designed for young adventurers.

How Java Yachting aligns their training with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards

The Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE) comprises three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. These levels encompass volunteering, skill development, physical fitness, expeditions, and, for the Gold Award, a teamwork-focused residential activity. Java Yachting’s tailored sail training programs are the ideal choice for international schools looking to support their students in achieving their DofE awards.

The company’s distinctive approach includes a strong focus on expedition preparation. Thus, allowing students to form their sailing teams with friends or join fellow DofE participants. This collaborative environment fosters the successful completion of Silver or Gold awards.

Another key aspect of the DofE program is skill development. And they offer opportunities for both novice and experienced sailors to enhance their abilities through customized training programs. Additionally, their well-equipped facilities support an immersive team-building journey that aligns seamlessly with the residential component of the DofE Gold Award.

Follow us on :













Java Yachting offers a wide range of options to suit diverse interests. They provide Pulse 600 training and mini regattas, kayaking and SUP adventures, catamaran flotillas, and speedboat island charters with onshore beach games. Their offerings cater to families, children attending summer camps, adults pursuing Yacht Master certification, and participants in the DofE Award.

For more information about their DofE Award programmes and other services, be sure to contact Java Yachting today by checking their website HERE or calling 092 076 7101.