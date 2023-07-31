Green comedy night at Izumo Green

PHOTO: Green Comedy 2 by Izumo Green & The Comedy Club Bangkoka

The bustling streets of Bangkok came alive with laughter and excitement as Izumo Green, an upscale cannabis dispensary, bar and music lounge, hosted its highly anticipated Stand-up Comedy Night in collaboration with the Comedy Club Bangkok. The evening brought a fusion of culture and comedy that took centerstage, promising a unique and memorable experience for all attendees.

As the clock struck 8 PM, the doors of Izumo Green swung open, revealing a stylish and modern interior, designed by an elite artist from Japan, adorned with lush greenery and low-lit ambient lights. The well-designed space exuded an air of sophistication that perfectly complemented the chic yet relaxed atmosphere the venue aimed to provide. Guests streamed in, greeted by friendly staff offering complimentary welcome drinks and a brief overview of the cannabis menu. The dispensary ensured that guests were well informed about the products they could indulge in responsibly throughout the evening.

The anticipation grew as the audience settled into plush seating, ready for an evening of laughter. The event kicked off with Igorlito, a hilarious comedian from Ukraine, taking the stage. His humor danced between observational anecdotes and clever commentary on cultural differences, drawing hearty laughs from the crowd and setting the tone for the night ahead.

Between each act, Izumo Green offered an array of delectable snacks and beverages that tantalized the taste buds. The culinary team had crafted a menu designed to complement the evening’s theme, incorporating cannabis-infused delicacies for those who desired a more immersive experience. From CBD-infused cocktails to cannabis-infused hors d’oeuvres, the offerings were as delightful as they were innovative.

As the night progressed, Kenny, a seasoned comedian from London, graced the stage. His dry wit and charming demeanor had the audience in stitches, as he playfully poked fun at British quirks and the challenges of navigating life in a foreign country. Kenny’s ability to connect with the diverse crowd made him an instant hit, earning him resounding applause.

As the evening continued, Justin, a charismatic comedian from Canada, took the spotlight. His comedic style blended self-deprecating humor and witty observations about Thai culture, eliciting laughter and nods of agreement from both locals and expatriates. Justin’s endearing stage presence fostered a warm atmosphere, making the audience feel like old friends sharing stories over a joint.

The first Green Comedy Night was a sold-out success, combining two worlds — comedy and cannabis — into an unforgettable experience. With such high demand to laugh in luxury, the event continues in collaboration with The Comedy Club Bangkok last Saturday, July 29 at Izumo Green.

Green Comedy 2 showcased even more local and international talent! It was an evening of stand-up, improv, magic, music, and more!

Sponsored