PHOTO: The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam

In Bangkok’s bustling culinary landscape, The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam is a landmark not to be missed. This 5-star hotel, in operation since 2013, is strategically located in the lively Pratunam area. It provides a perfect blend of modern luxury and warm hospitality. But what truly sets Berkeley Hotel apart are its dining options. Home to four diverse dining venues, this hotel in Bangkok city centre is ready to captivate its guests not just with flavours, but with presentation as well. Perfect for the Instagram-savvy eater or the gourmet connoisseur, these restaurants are pure delight for anyone looking for an extraordinary dining experience. From authentic Thai food to classic pasta, Berkeley Hotel showcases a harmonious fusion of taste and aesthetics. So, let’s cut to the chase and delve into what each spot at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam has to offer. The Berkeley Dining Room Opening hours: Breakfast: Daily, 06.00 -10.00

Lunch Buffet: Monday – Friday, 11.30 – 14.30

All day Dining: Daily, 10.00 – 22.00

Seafood Buffet: Friday – Saturday, 18:00 pm – 22:00 Location: 10th floor

Exploring the world of ethical hacking Explore culinary delights like never before at The Berkeley Dining Room. Decked with classic modern Thai décor, this top-notch all-day dining spot is a key factor in making The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam the ultimate dining destination in Bangkok city centre. Nestled on the 10th floor, this eatery ensures there’s always space for your food exploration. All thanks to a seating capacity for 300. Boasting delicious international comfort food, cold seafood, and an intoxicating palette of Thai, Japanese, and Indian dishes, it’s a buffet of dreams that operates not once, not twice, but thrice daily. The star attraction here? Certainly, it has to be the Seafood Dinner Buffets every Friday and Saturday that features over 50 signature dishes. Picture this: Chilean king crab legs cooked to perfection, succulent prawns, lobster thermidore, Hokkaido scallops, Alaskan crabs, blue crabs, sweet clams, alongside a myriad of sashimi and wagyu beef sushi. And if that isn’t enough, you can also enjoy specially-curated Foie Gras dishes. From the elegantly seared foie gras salads with a choice of mixed berry, tamarind, or balsamic reduction sauces, to the foie gras-topped pasta and the ‘Surf & Turf’, a delightful combination of seared foie gras and grilled river prawn with strawberry risotto, this buffet won’t just fill your stomach to the brim, but will leave your heart brimming with joy too. For those with a sweet tooth, the enticing selection of cakes, creme brulee, intense brownies, and other endless dessert possibilities will pose the one question: “Where to begin with?” Ready for a dining experience like no other? Click here to make your reservation!

The Mulberry

Opening hours:

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 15:00

Saturday – Sunday, 11:30 – 22:00

Location: 10th floor

The Mulberry Chinese Cuisine Restaurant has won various awards, including the Thailand Tatler Best Chinese Restaurant in Bangkok Award. Inspired by the nutritious superfruit — the mulberry — this restaurant prides itself on offering fresh, revitalising, and thoughtful cuisine in a soothing yet captivating setting.

Choose between a bustling main dining area seating 300 or one of five private dining rooms for a more intimate setting. Whether it’s a traditional Chinese banquet, a crafted set menu, or spontaneous choices from the a la carte offerings, the choice is yours.

But let’s talk dim sum. Every weekday from 11:30 to 15:00, all-you-can-eat dim sum is on the table. And these are not just average dim sums we’re talking here but premium, 24 different types of delicious Cantonese dim sum. Dishes range from classic Xiao Long Bao and steamed shrimp with spicy lime sauce, to more adventurous offerings like steamed squid ball with black pepper sauce and fish maw and shrimp with red brewed bean curd. Be sure to compliment your pan-fried dumplings with chives with a free flowing Chinese tea or Chrysanthemum tea for an ultimate dim sum experience!

Top it off with a dessert of your choice from the delectable list including hot or cold assorted Gingko Nut in Syrup and Black Sesame Dumplings in Hot Ginger Syrup. The Mulberry Chinese Cuisine truly makes for one unforgettable feast.

Advance booking is recommended as a special treat awaits you! Click here to reserve your table today.

The Berkeley Lounge

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 22:00

Location: Ground Floor

Meet the versatile star of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam’s dining scene – The Berkeley Lounge. Acting as your all-day oasis, this lounge is ready to tackle your cravings as they come, offering solutions to your food and beverage needs at any hour. It’s a dining experience you wouldn’t want to miss in Bangkok city centre.

Strategically located on the ground floor lobby, this space caters for early risers with eye-opening breakfasts. It also offers mid-morning coffee breaks with fresh pastries and serves as the perfect hub for grabbing a quick lunchtime snack.

The charm doesn’t just stop at afternoon tea for two, a time-honoured tradition best shared with friends. As day turns into night, kick back with some sunset indulgence during the happy hour. Alternatively, you can unwind to the soothing strains of live blue notes while sipping on handcrafted cocktails.

The Berkeley Lounge is more than just a dining venue. Whether it’s nestling into a comfortable armchair for a cosy chat or perching up at the swanky bar on a high chair, there’s a spot here for everyone. Onstage, you’ll find an array of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Plus, there’s an inviting selection of freshly baked treats and creative snacks ready to be picked.

Quite simply, The Berkeley Lounge is the reliable companion that fits right into your day. It offers timely indulgences based on your rhythm. Swing by, and experience it for yourself!

The Oak

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 00:00

Location: 11th floor

Residing on the pool floor of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, The Oak is the go-to hub for relaxation, live sports broadcasts, and satisfying culinary cravings. A combo you might say, that was destined for stardom.

With an atmosphere that buzzes with a friendly pub ambience and a full-service bar, The Oak Bar seems to have a magnetic pull. It’s powerful enough to coax anyone to sit back and soak in the happenings around. As its name implies, The Oak Bar holds a special place for rums. But don’t worry if you’re an ale aficionado, the selection includes draught and craft beers. Plus, there’s a wide range of wines and spirits.

Looking for that perfect cocktail? The devoted bar staff here are always ready to whip up a medley of both classic crowd-pleasers and fresh concoctions. And just in case your stomach growls for a bite, an array of seafood pairings passionately curated to pair with your drinks will be at your rescue.

Taking inspiration from an idyllic beach setting, the venue features electric blue back lighting, an aquamarine bar countertop, and sides wrapped in a warm, sandy hue. Opt for a cosy armchair around a tavern-style table, or perch on a well-cushioned stool for direct bar access — the choice is yours.

So whether your idea of a perfect evening is catching that big game or offloading your day to friends over chilled beers, The Oak Bar stands ready to make it memorable. Put simply, this bar ticks all the boxes, making your time here more than just a pit-stop, but an experience to savour.

The Berkeley 10th anniversary sale – member exclusive benefit

Wrapping up this appetising adventure through The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, it’s important to remember that being a foodie at this hotel doesn’t just come with palate-pleasing perks, but some delightful extras too.

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam this year, expect even more enticing discounts and offers to make your dining, and stay experience, sublime.

If you sign up as a member, you stand to bag a neat 10% discount. Moreover, the hotel understands that awesome experiences shouldn’t be rushed, so they offer late checkout till 2 PM. Unforeseen change of plans? No worries; the hotel’s most flexible cancellation policy got you covered.

Fancy an upgrade? You’ll be on their priority list if any become available. If you’re travelling with little ones under 12 years old, they’re welcomed to share your bed at no extra charge. Now that’s what we call a deal!

For when your cravings sneak up on you, as a member, you get a generous 20% discount on the A La Carte menu. In addition, if you’re guilty of having sweet-tooth, you can indulge it with a whopping 40% off on takeaway bakery items. Trust us; the pastries are something to write home about!

So, why not become a member of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam? That way, you can make the most of their fantastic dining venues in Bangkok city centre, alongside an array of attractive privileges.

And remember, for latest updates, offers and foodie inspiration, make sure you follow them on their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, LINE, and YouTube. Here’s to good food, memorable experiences, and some fantastic savings!