Suspect’s wife arrested in Phuket ice cream shop owner murder

Photo courtesy of Central Investigation Bureau.

The death of a Phuket ice cream shop owner led to the arrest of the wife of the prime suspect. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Phuket successfully apprehended Ketsuda on Sunday, charging her with conspiracy to murder.

The arrest followed an intensive manhunt for her spouse, Tharapong “Jack” Nabbua, who is still at large. Ketsuda was living with her aunt and working in a shop located in Phattalung. Despite her claims of innocence and ignorance about the Phuket murder and her husband’s whereabouts, the CIB decided to arrest her and file subsequent charges.

The focal point of this murder investigation and manhunt is Ketsuda’s husband, Tharapong. He is wanted for the fatal stabbing of Wanchai Butdee, owner of the ‘Kinnaree Nam ice cream shop. The murder took place in the early hours of May 6 on the east side of Phuket Town, opposite the Phuket Provincial Hospital on Anupasphuketkarn Road.

Witnesses recall seeing Tharapong drinking beer outside the Kinnaree Nam shop while his motorcycle was under repair at a neighbouring shop. It is alleged that Tharapong felt that the way the 35 year old ice cream shop owner looked at him was offensive. A heated verbal altercation ensued between the two men.

Bystanders at the time intervened to break up the fight and prevent further escalation. But Tharapong was undeterred and wanted revenge. He returned to the Phuket shop three days later, launching a violent attack and murdering Wanchai.

Tharapong’s last known movement was fleeing the scene in a white Mitsubishi Triton truck. His current whereabouts remain unknown as the search continues.

Follow us on :













The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) remains committed to tracking down Jack, the main suspect in this case. They urge the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.