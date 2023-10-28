Chaowalit aka Sia Paeng chase: Woman arrested in connection with criminal’s hospital escape

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A significant development has unfolded in Nakhon Si Thammarat, a southern province in Thailand, as police apprehended a woman for allegedly aiding a prisoner in his escape from a local hospital. The prisoner, known by the alias Sia Paeng, and whose real name is Chaowalit Thongduang, is still at large. Chaowalit’s escape and the subsequent arrest of the woman, identified only as Wilawan, have pushed the total count of suspects taken into custody to four.

Chaowalit, who is serving a sentence for attempted murder, fled from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital last Sunday (October 22) morning. He was there for dental treatment but was admitted after he collapsed due to severe leg pain. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Police reports allege that Wilawan facilitated Chaowalit’s escape by transferring funds to another suspect, referred to as Non only. The funds were allegedly used to cover expenses incurred during the escape. Non’s role in the escape was to lead a pickup truck transporting Chaowalit away from the hospital. This vehicle was later found at a monastery in Phatthalung.

Non’s involvement has led the police to seek an arrest warrant against him, as confirmed by Police Colonel Natthawut Thongthip, the deputy commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat police. Non is no stranger to law enforcement. As a close associate of Chaowalit, Non has previously served prison time for drug and war weapons offences. His release from jail dates back to approximately a year ago, reported Bangkok Post.

Chaowalit’s criminal record is a long one. The Phatthalung Provincial Court sentenced him to 20 years and six months in jail last year for attempted murder relating to an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction in Phatthalung in September 2019. His sentence began at Phatthalung Prison in January last year, and he was transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison early August this year. Chaowalit also faces multiple other criminal charges.

More updates to the case to follow.

