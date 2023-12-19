The hidden struggle of Thailand’s overlooked workforce

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s National Statistical Office (NSO) Director, Piyanut Wuthison, has exposed the stark reality of the nation’s labour force where 21 million workers in the informal sector constitute a staggering 52.3% of Thailand‘s workforce.

“Our annual survey sheds light on the silent warriors of the informal labour sector, a staggering 21 million strong. These workers, often grappling with irregular hours and wages, find themselves on the fringes of legal protection.”

As per this year’s revelations, a striking divide prevails, with 47.7% – or 19.1 million – standing in the formal sector, while the other half navigates the precarious terrain of the informal sector.

The survey exposes a demographic truth bomb: a whopping 50% of informal workers are aged between 40 and 59, silently shouldering the burden of the nation’s economy.

Amongst the overall workforce, an astonishing 5.1 million warriors are over 60, and shockingly, 4.4 million of them find themselves battling in the trenches of the informal sector.

Education emerges as a significant factor, with the majority of informal workers holding only a primary level qualification, a stark reminder of the uneven playing field they tread.

But the shocker comes when we unravel the layers of employment sectors – a staggering 55.4% of informal workers are entrenched in the unforgiving agricultural sector, scraping by on incomes nearly half of their formal sector counterparts, reported Bangkok Post.

Zooming in on their struggles, the survey highlights that 28% of these unsung heroes grapple with issues like wages, employment continuity, and the ominous spectre of overwork.

NSO Director Piyanut reiterated:

“It’s crystal clear – these workers need the lifeline of a social security system for a shot at a better quality of life and a sustainable livelihood.”

