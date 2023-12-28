Thailand’s Louis Tussaud wax museum to unveil lifelike King Charles III figure

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Following the resounding success of the Joe Biden wax figure debut last year, the Royal Dynasty room at Louis Tussaud’s is unveiling a life-size wax figure of the British monarch King Charles III.

Nestled within the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya shopping center in Chon Buri province, this cultural hotspot promises an unparalleled display of regal wax royalty.

King Charles III, with the full regal moniker Charles Philip Arthur George, born on November 14, 1948, is not merely a waxen creation; he is the monarch of the United Kingdom and an astounding 14 other Commonwealth realms. The throne became his rightful seat after the somber passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 last year. A monarch like no other, King Charles III boasts a remarkable record as the lengthiest-reigning heir apparent in history, with an astonishing tenure of approximately 64 years.

What makes this waxen incarnation even more jaw-dropping? King Charles III achieved the unprecedented feat of becoming the oldest heir apparent to ascend to the British throne at the ripe age of 73 years, nine months, and 24 days. An awe-inspiring journey encapsulated in wax awaits visitors at Louis Tussaud’s.

The Royal Dynasty room, the crown jewel of this waxen kingdom, will play host not only to King Charles III but will also be adorned with the regal presence of Queen Elizabeth II and the second in line to the throne, Prince William. Joining the royal ensemble is the ever-graceful Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reported Pattaya News.

For those eager to bask in the glory of this extraordinary wax figure, mark your calendars for next year’s grand unveiling. Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum invites tourists and enthusiasts alike to witness the lifelike marvel on the 2nd floor of the Royal Garden Plaza. Open every day from 11am to 10.30pm, the museum guarantees a royal spectacle that transcends time.

In related news, the British monarchy has recognised the influential K-pop group BLACKPINK, awarding members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé with the prestigious Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour.