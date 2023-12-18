Thai woman attacked and robbed in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit (Video)

Photo via Facebook/ สวนหลวง มีดี

A Thai woman issued a warning after two thieves attacked her with a knife and robbed her in broad daylight on Soi Sukhumvit 81 in Bangkok. Witnesses and motorists passing by the scene refused to help.

The news Facebook page, Suan Luang Me Dee (สวนหลวงมีดี) shared footage of the robbery today, December 18, saying it happened to a Thai woman at 6.34am today. The female victim was approached while walking on the footpath along Soi Sukhumvit 81 in the Khlong Toey district of Bangkok.

The video shows two men riding a blue Honda Wave 110 down the Soi. The men were wearing a face mask and a black balaclava, and both were wearing motorcycle helmets to hide their identities.

One of the men jumped off the motorcycle and approached the victim from behind. He hit the woman in the head making the woman run away. She collapsed on the ground, and the man repeatedly attacked her.

The thief tried to grab the victim’s bag, but she refused to give up her possessions. The man chased the woman for a while before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The victim revealed on the Facebook page that she lost her mobile phone to the thieves, was stabbed in the back of her ear and had wounds and bruises all over her body, especially around her neck.

Several motorcyclists were seen passing by but did not stop to offer help. A motorbike taxi rider parked nearby to see the incident and later drove away, leaving the injured woman at the scene.

Many netizens expressed their sympathy for the victim, as well as their horror at how the thieves carried out the violent crime in the daytime and did not care about witnesses.

Suan Luan Me Dee reported at around 3pm that police had managed to arrest the two thieves, but further details on their identities and questioning had not yet been released.