Thai man turns himself into police after raping 20 year old Burmese girl

Photo via Channel 3 and Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

A 61 year old Thai man turned himself into Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station after he raped a 20 year old Burmese girl in Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok last month.

The victim, 20 year old Arisa, filed a complaint with the police after the incident occurred on July 26. She explained that the rapist, 61 year old Wuttichai, was an employer of her father. They worked together in the Ratchaburi province while she lived and worked in the Nonthaburi province.

On the day of the incident, Wuttichai informed Arisa that he would pick her up from her workplace, under the pretext of taking her to visit her younger sister at a foster home in Nakhon Pathom. Arisa’s initial compliance was rooted in the assumption that her father would be accompanying Wuttichai on the journey. However, as events unfolded, her father was absent from the car.

According to Arisa, Wuttichai assured her he would collect her father from an alternate location. Trusting his words, she proceeded to travel alongside him. The course of events took an alarming turn as Wuttichai diverted from the route, stopping at a drugstore and restaurant before eventually arriving at a residence within the province.

At the residence, Wuttichai revealed that he was tired and unable to continue driving. He told Arisa that he would take a rest at the house and urged Arisa to come inside the premises and rest.

However, when Arisa entered, Wuttichai locked her in a room and sexually assaulted her. She screamed for help but no one heard her. She later requested to go to the bathroom where she sought an opportunity to reach out to her employer for help.

Arisa shared her location with her employer who took the police officers to the house and rescued the victim. Nevertheless, officers let Wuttichai go allowing him to evade arrest for a month before he surrendered himself to the police yesterday.

Wuttichai admitted to the sexual assault charge and stated that his action was motivated by the one-sided affection he held for Arisa. He claimed that he loved Arisa but she did not know it.

The investigating officer promised that he would provide justice and process legal punishment for the suspect according to his actions.

According to the report on Channel 3, Wuttichai escaped arrest in Nakhon Pathom and hid in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Despite his location being known, no substantial action or search operation was initiated to apprehend him at that time.

Arisa and her employer had to file a complaint to the Labour Protection Network (LPN) and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in order to pressure the officers to search for the sex offender and pressure the rapist to surrender himself.