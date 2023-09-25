Thai ministry’s water woes: Bueng Boraphet faces aquatic crisis with levels plummeting tenfold

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment yesterday investigated the water situation at Bueng Boraphet, revealing that the water level is ten times lower than the previous year, creating a water crisis that could impact the ecosystem. The secretary, Jatuporn Burusphat, ordered continuous water replenishment from today.

Accompanied by Pichit Sombatmak, Deputy Secretary, and other concerned officials, they conducted an aerial survey of Bueng Boraphet using the ministry’s helicopter due to the critical water levels. They also reviewed the progress of the water supply project from the Nan River to Bueng Boraphet in Thap Krit, Chum Saeng, and Nakhon Sawan.

Water levels at Bueng Boraphet are lower than in the same period last year by a factor of ten, Jatuporn further explained. This severe drought has led to problems in this year’s water supply.

As a result, the Ministry of Natural Resources has instructed the Department of Water Resources to urgently pump water from the Nan River into Bueng Boraphet since August 24. To date, approximately 15 million cubic metres of water have been pumped, and this operation will continue.

Furthermore, Jatuporn stated that to prevent damage to the ecosystem and biodiversity, they will work with Nakhon Sawan province to address the water crisis in Bueng Boraphet.

These efforts aim to protect the area’s unique characteristics, significant value, and biodiversity, mitigating the impacts of the water crisis.

