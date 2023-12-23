Diving boat carrying tourists sinks near Surin Islands, two missing

Photo courtesy of KKday

The Heaven Tour diving boat sank in the sea around 4 miles away from the Surin Islands, following a trip with tourists for diving.

The incident led to the disappearance of two individuals, with 14 being rescued. The search operation kicked off at 9am today, December 23. The Third Region Maritime Interests Promotion Center (SRP.3) revealed that they were informed by the Phang Nga Port Security Control Center. The Centre had been notified by Pipo Kuraburi, which had received the information from the Por Supranee 9 boat about the incident. The Heaven Tour diving boat faced a mishap and sank in the sea near Torinla Island (Egg Island), located four miles south of the Surin Islands National Park, Kuraburi sub-district, Kuraburi district, Phang Nga province.

The aforementioned boat had taken 14 tourists from the Thap Lamu pier in Phang Nga province for diving in the area. Initially, the Por Supranee 9 boat managed to rescue 12 people, including tourists and crew members. At present, two individuals, one foreigner and one Thai, whose names are unknown, are still missing. The Por Supranee 9 fishing boat is expected to bring back the 12 rescued tourists to the Kuraburi pier in Phang Nga province around 12pm, reported KhaoSod.

The Phang Nga Port Security Control Center (PSCC.PGN) has coordinated two Rip (rigid inflatable boat) vessels along with officials from the Surin Islands National Park and a rubber boat from the Surin Islands Navy Security Unit (Naval Base Surin Island) for the search operation for the missing tourists. Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.

In related news, a longtail boat, tasked with ferrying six tourists to Bamboo Island, sank at the Phi Phi Islands. The mishap has triggered an urgent call from the chief of the Phi Phi Islands National Park, Yutthaphong Damsrisuk, for all boat operators to step up their safety measures.