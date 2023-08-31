Snout of control: Pig farm stink leaves Surin village in a smelly health predicament

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Nong Kok village in Surin province have expressed their complaints regarding a nearby pig farm that has been emitting extremely unpleasant smells for over two decades. The foul-smelling situation has resulted in recurrent visits to the hospital due to health problems. Despite making numerous appeals to the appropriate authorities, no measures have been implemented, giving rise to suspicions of influential interference and prompting a call for government intervention.

The pig farm, located at the heart of the community, has been in operation for over 20 years and spans a distance greater than 2 kilometres. The stench emanating from the pig waste spreads throughout the community, causing residents to suffer frequent health issues and hospital visits. Despite complaints to the local municipality, the problem remains unresolved. Moreover, complaints about the pig farm often result in verbal abuse from disgruntled farm owners.

Upon investigation at Nong Kok village, more than 10 villagers and officers from the Prasat Police Station were found waiting near the pig farm, which is situated central to the village and adjacent to the main road. The large-scale pig farm consists of three long interconnected barns, stretching over 200 metres, reported KhaoSod.

Any attempt to address the farm owner was met with hostility and dissatisfaction. The issue was brought to the attention of the local media and police, in hopes that dialogue could be established with the pig farm owner. However, the situation remained unchanged, as the owner, also a former mayor, is believed to wield substantial local influence.

During the news report’s coverage in Nong Kok village, the stench from the pig farm was found to persist intermittently and was noticeably pungent. Phraithip Jonklai, a 59 year old resident at house number 190, revealed the impact of the pig waste smell.

Her grandmother has been uncomfortable for four to five years due to breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, headache, loss of appetite, and frequent hospital visits, all resulting from the pig waste smell from the farm located in the community.

Pimpimol Panthip, a 46 year old resident at house number 2, also complained about the severe and disturbing smell from the pig farm, affecting the residents’ lives, leading to chronic illnesses and frequent hospital visits.

She pleaded with the state or relevant agencies to help solve the problem for the villagers. There has been no resolution as the story went to press.

