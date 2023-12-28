South Korean YouTube channel explores national parks in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

South Korean YouTubers behind the hugely popular Cullen Hateberry channel are teaming up with Thailand’s national parks for an exciting venture to boost tourism.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the director general of the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department (DNP), revealed the intriguing collaboration that is set to unfold in the coming year.

“We’ve reached out to the Cullen Hateberry channel, and they’ve shown keen interest in joining forces for a project to draw both locals and foreigners to explore our breathtaking national parks.”

The Cullen Hateberry channel, led by 33 year old Cullen aka Park Kideuk, boasts a staggering 1.22 million followers. Their allure lies not only in the stunning locations they visit but also in their engaging Thai-language commentary, providing a humorous twist as they navigate the language barrier.

Atthaphon emphasised that the YouTubers have graciously offered their services for free.

“We’ve received positive responses, and post-New Year, we’ll be sitting down to hammer out the details of this exciting collaboration.”

The trio includes Cullen, a music producer and model, and 34 year old Brother Jung, who immersed himself in Thailand to work and learn the language. The youngest, 25 year old Nong Dan occasionally joins the park visits while studying marketing at Assumption University.

Atthaphon has ambitious plans to expand their outreach.

“We’ll be reaching out to YouTubers and bloggers from Europe, the UK, and the Middle East for similar projects.”

Teasing the first adventure, Atthaphon hinted at an undisclosed, thrilling location for Cullen and his team. Despite keeping the details under wraps, anticipation is building among fans and even catching the attention of Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, reported Thai PBS World.

Varawut, whose family holds a longstanding political influence in Suphan Buri province, expressed his enthusiasm for a recent Cullen Hateberry episode showcasing the region.

Follow us on :













In a Facebook post, Varawut highlighted the potential impact of the collaboration on promoting regional charm.

“I enjoy watching the Cullen Hateberry channel, especially the episode featuring Suphan Buri. It effectively presents the kindness of the people and the beauty of the green paddy fields.”