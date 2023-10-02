Yom River surges: Phichit takes swift action to stay afloat

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The swift ascent of water levels in the Yom River in Phichit has compelled the Phichit Irrigation Department to expedite the discharge of water from the Sam Ngam Dam. These proactive measures are designed to brace for the anticipated influx of water from the northern region.

In light of this development, residents have received counsel to relocate their possessions to elevated areas for safety.

The Director of the Phichit Irrigation Department, Aekachat Aimtanal, highlighted that the situation of the Yom River, which flows through the districts of Sam Ngam, Pho Prathap Chang, Bueng Na Rang, and Pho Thale, is continuously experiencing a swift rise in water levels. This is due to the continuous flow of water from the Sukhothai and Phitsanulok provinces in the northern region.

The flow rate is 286 cubic meters per second, an increase from the previous day by 19 centimetres. When the level drops 1.74 metres below the spillway, it will reach a critical point.

Four gates of the Sam Ngam Dam, a hydraulic barrier situated in Ban Chorakhe Phom, Rang Nok Subdistrict, Sam Ngam District, were opened by the Phichit Irrigation Department to expedite the discharge of Yom River water to the lower areas of the Nakhon Sawan province.

This is in preparation for the large volume of water that is expected to flow from the Sukhothai and Phitsanulok provinces. This large volume of water is expected to reach Phichit in a few days.

For the low-lying areas in the Yom River basin in Sam Ngam district, floodwaters have already inundated residents’ homes. This includes four villages in Rang Nok Subdistrict, Sam Ngam District, with more than 70 households affected.

The average floodwater level ranges between 50 and 120 centimetres. Locals have expressed that they have prepared for the situation in advance with local leaders issuing warnings to relocate belongings, and livestock to higher grounds.

Paddle boats have been deployed for transportation within the village alongside the preparation of equipment for catching fish and water animals during the flood period, Khaosod reported.

