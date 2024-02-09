Pita’s shocking family secrets exposed in IG post controversy

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came forward to address the controversies surrounding his alleged Cambodian ancestry.

In a recent Instagram post that captivated his 2.7 million followers, Pita shed light on his maternal grandmother, Anusri, and the intriguing connections within his family tree.

Setting the record straight, Pita affirmed his grandmother’s birthplace as Bangkok, vehemently dismissing any claims of Cambodian descent. However, he did acknowledge that his grandmother had resided in Battambang for some time. The astute politician emphasised that he had never laid claim to being part of the prominent Abhaiwong family.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram account (@pita.ig), Pita explained the circumstances surrounding a picture he posted back in 2015, during his visit to Battambang. The photograph, featuring his beloved grandmother, was intended to pay homage to her memory.

Pita clarified that his reference to the Abhaiwong family was based on historical information relayed by senior individuals and the tour guide at the time. Little did he anticipate that this innocent gesture would be exploited for political purposes nearly a decade later. The post garnered a staggering 130,000 likes within a day.

The controversy stems from a message Pita had shared on his alternate Instagram account (@tim_pita) on May 20, 2015, long before his foray into politics. Accompanied by an image of a grand mansion in Battambang, Pita had written in English that his grandmother used to live in this house almost a century ago.

He further clarified in Thai that the mansion belonged to his maternal grandmother. Built in 1905 by Choom Abhaiwong, the mansion served as the residence of the governor during the Siamese rule.

Follow us on :













However, historical records reveal that the mansion’s construction remained unfinished, as the governor, along with his family, returned to Bangkok when the province fell under French colonial rule. Pita acknowledged that Kasem Abhaiwong, whom he referred to as his grandmother’s former husband, was one of Choom’s many children from his extensive lineage of 24 wives, reported The Nation.

Expressing concern, Pita cautioned against casting doubt on his alleged ties to Cambodia, fearing potential ramifications for the delicate relationship between Thailand and its neighbouring nation. While his latest Instagram post did not conclusively confirm his grandmother’s occupancy of the Battambang mansion, it shed light on the intricate complexities of his family history.