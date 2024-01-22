Pervert arrested for masturbating in front of women in Bangkok (video)

Photo via Facebook/ วันวิสา าา

Police arrested a perverted Thai man for masturbating in front of women in public places in Bangkok. The suspect said he was unable to control himself.

A female university student shared a video on Facebook of a Thai man parking his motorcycle in front of her and masturbating, with the caption that said…

“Warning! A pervert in the Charan Sanit Wong neighbourhood of Bangkok! Please share this to warn others.”

The video showed a Thai man wearing a green T-shirt and dark blue trousers sitting on his motorcycle, a red Honda Click. The deviant concealed his identity by wearing a black face mask and a motorcycle helmet. His small penis is visible in the video.

The university student explained in the comment section that the incident happened at a bus stop opposite Soi Charan Sanit Wong 41 in Bangkok. She was there with two other female friends and they were all shocked by the depraved man’s actions.

The footage caught the attention of many Thai netizens, and some women took to the comments section to say that they lived in the area and experienced similar incidents. They believed that the pervert in the video was the same person. One woman recognized the debauched masturbater.

“This is the same. I think it is the same person who did this to me. I was eating noodles at the time and could not finish my meal after that.”

After the video went viral on social media, officers from the Bang Yi Khan Police Station managed to identify the perverted man as 24 year old Sahatsawat and arrested him at his house in the Bueng Kum district in Bangkok. Officers discovered that Sahatsawat also had a warrant for his arrest for the same offence in the Nong Chok district.

Sahatsawat admitted to his perverted behaviour and confessed that he had masturbated in front of women in public places in Bangkok and surrounding provinces several times before. He allegedly claimed he was mentally ill and unable to control himself.

Sahatsawat faces a fine of up to 5,000 baht for violating Section 388 of the Criminal Law: committing indecent by undressing or doing any obscene act.