Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve beach bash: Extended hours and giant umbrellas

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a move to ring in the New Year with a bang, Pattaya has given the green light for beach umbrella operators to stay open overnight on New Year’s Eve.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn on December 21, set the stage for exciting changes in the beach umbrella scene. Over 150 operators, along with top city officials, gathered to learn about the fresh regulations that promise to redefine beachfront experiences for tourists.

Wuttisak unveiled the new rules, specifying that all beach umbrellas must conform to a consistent size of 9×7 metres. Operators are now required to maintain a neat storage routine after each day of operation, ensuring a pristine beach environment. The permitted business hours have been adjusted, spanning from 6am to 8pm on weekdays and stretching to 9pm on weekends and holidays.

But the real game-changer comes in the form of extended hours, especially during festive occasions.

“Operators can now extend their business hours until midnight on festival days, such as the firework festival or Loy Krathong festival, to ensure visitors have a fantastic time.”

Addressing concerns raised during the meeting, the mandatory weekly closure day has shifted from Wednesday to Thursday. Closure requirements will also vary depending on the season, occurring twice monthly during the high season (November to April) and on the second and fourth weeks of each month during the low season (May to October). Public holidays falling on designated closure days necessitate closure on the following day, reported Pattaya News.

Anticipating the surge in tourists during the New Year celebrations, special provisions have been introduced for December 31. The deputy mayor disclosed that beach umbrella operators will be permitted to kick off operations as early as 6am on December 31 until 6am on January 1. Moreover, their covered area can expand from the standard 9×7 metres to an impressive 9×15 metres.

Wuttisak stressed that these adjustments aim to meet the demand of tourists and give a boost to the local economy. He emphasised the importance of friendly customer service, asserting that local businesses play a vital role in leaving a positive impression on tourists, ultimately encouraging their return to Pattaya in the future.