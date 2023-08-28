Zika outbreak: Warning for pregnant women as cases spike and concerns grow in Thailand

Picture courtesy of ASME Journals.

A surge in Zika virus cases sparked a warning from the Department of Disease Control (DDC). In the last month, 266 cases were reported. Pregnant women are at risk, as the virus can cause babies to be born with microcephaly, a result of underdeveloped brains.

The DDC made the announcement yesterday, August 27. The monsoon season, with its frequent rain, has created ideal conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Bird baths and other containers that collect water can become breeding grounds. The public is urged to promptly remove any such containers to reduce the risk of Zika and other diseases.

In the past four weeks, more than 24 provinces reported new Zika cases. The highest number of cases were reported in Chanthaburi (37 cases) and Phetchabun (23 cases).

Zika in pregnant women can lead to microcephaly in their infants, resulting in birth defects and delayed development. Some cases can even lead to miscarriage. Pregnant women showing symptoms such as fever, rash, red eyes, and joint pain should suspect Zika infection and seek medical attention immediately.

The most effective way to prevent Zika, dengue fever, and chikungunya, all transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, is to avoid being bitten. Communities are encouraged to manage their environment to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

If containers collecting water are found, they should be promptly removed. If left for 7-10 days, the larvae in them can develop into adult mosquitoes and bite people.

There are several other ways to avoid mosquito bites, such as sleeping under mosquito nets, using mosquito repellent, and installing mosquito screens. The DDC recommends the “three cleans” approach to prevent these three diseases:

1. Clean house: Maintain a tidy home to prevent mosquito nesting

2. Clean refuse: Dispose of trash and containers that could become mosquito breeding sites

3. Clean water: Cover containers tightly to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, or introducing fish to eat the larvae.

These three steps can help prevent dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. For any additional information, the DDC hotline is available at 1422.

