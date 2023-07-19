Meat madness: Thai food blogger conquers Burger King’s 100-patty challenge

Photo via Facebook/ เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว

A Thai food blogger took up Burger King Thailand‘s challenge to taste the newly launched Real Meat Burger with a staggering 100 meat patties, priced at a jaw-dropping 10,039 baht.

The fast-food franchise is delighting foodies with an array of unexpected burger selections, ranging from the Real Cheeseburger, generously loaded with 20 slices of American cheese, to the towering Real Meat Burger, which starts with three succulent meat patties and can be scaled up all the way to an astonishing 100 patties.

In response to fervent requests from Burger King fans, the Real Meat Burger made its debut on July 18. As mentioned in a post on the shop’s official Facebook page, the Real Meat Burger comes with three meat patties nestled between buns, priced at 339 baht. Pork is also available as an alternative option for customers.

Not stopping at that, the shop tantalizingly suggested that meat enthusiasts can pile on even more patties on their bun, at an additional 100 baht for each extra patty. The page admin thoughtfully included a price list for followers: a burger with four meat patties costs 439 baht, five meat patties are priced at 539 baht, 10 meat patties will set you back 1,039 baht, and the awe-inspiring 100 patties cost a staggering 10,039 baht.

Several food bloggers decided to take up the Real Meat Burger challenge and shared their daring reviews with followers. The famous promotion platform, Punpromotion, shared that they ordered the burger with 12 patties. After trying, the platform recommended adding some greens and sauce and doing some exercise after the heavy meal.

Renowned food blogger, Believe Me, I Already Ate (เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว), was another who took the burger challenge, taking it to an entirely different level. The adventurous blogger went all-out and ordered the Real Meat Burger with 100 meat patties which cost him 10,039 baht. From the video and pictures posted on Facebook, the blogger required assistance from the restaurant staff to hold his burger.

The food blogger said…

“You do not have to go to this extreme like me. I could not finish it all, but I just wanted to see what it looked like, and I wanted my followers to witness it too. I think the burger with five to 10 patties is the perfect amount.”

In the comment session, the blogger shared that he made another delicious dish with leftover meat patties. He posted a picture of stir-fried holy basil, also known as Pad Kaprao, made from meat patties.

Swensen’s Thailand ice cream shop also got in on the act, introducing the Real Happy Tuesday ice cream which offers 100 scoops of ice cream with a 50% discount, 3,450 baht from 6,900 baht every Tuesday.

The Real Meat Burger from Burger King Thailand will be available from now until further notice.

