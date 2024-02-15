Roses from the Tourist Police on Valentine’s Day in Lopburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists in Lopburi were greeted with an unexpected gesture of goodwill this Valentine’s Day, as the city’s Tourist Police distributed roses to visitors.

The act of kindness was part of a broader initiative to ensure safety and spread good cheer among locals and foreigners alike.

Patrols were not only focused on maintaining order and safety but also on fostering a festive atmosphere. Patnaphong Siricharoen, a chief inspector at the Tourist Police Division 2, Command 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1, explained that the initiative aimed to deliver love and good wishes to the people. Officers on duty at tourist attractions were instructed to hand out roses, a universal symbol of love, to create a welcoming environment and bring smiles to faces on this day of affection.

The distribution of flowers was just one aspect of the comprehensive approach to Valentine’s Day security. The police also coordinated with local hotel operators to keep a watchful eye and prevent minors from using hotel services for inappropriate activities. This preventative measure sought to curb potential incidents and ensure a safe, family-friendly holiday experience.

Moreover, the Tourist Police took this opportunity to promote their emergency contact channels. They reminded tourists that they could reach out for assistance via the hotline number 1155 and the mobile application Tourist Police i lert u, which serves as an additional means of communication for travellers in distress, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Phuket celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sprinkle of love and a dash of tradition as several couples took their vows and registered their marriages in various district offices across the city. In a nod to the significance of the day, officials showered the newlyweds with blessings and small tokens of appreciation, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

In other news, In a collaborative effort spearheaded by Boonrawd Trading, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Singha Estate, and Kasikorn Bank, the International Balloon Fiesta 2024 took flight yesterday, transforming Singha Park Chiang Rai into a haven for couples seeking romance.