Hong Kong actress Bonnie Lai found dead in apparent suicide

Prominent Hong Kong actress and former beauty queen, 46 year old Bonnie Lai, was tragically found unconscious in her North Point apartment, as reported on yesterday. She later succumbed and was declared dead, sending shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and her family.

On the day before, around 1pm, her husband August Hui, a renowned cosmetic surgeon, discovered Bonnie unconscious in the bathroom with burnt charcoal. Despite rushing her to the hospital’s emergency room, medical professionals declared her dead. The police have since investigated the case, classifying it as a suicide.

For over 20 years, Bonnie had been battling depression and was under regular treatment. She often shared glimpses of her life on social media, especially pictures with her family and children. On December 25, she posted an Instagram story showing her celebrating a Christmas barbecue.

However, the morning after Christmas, her husband received a message from her saying…

“See you in the next life.”

He rushed to their apartment and found her unconscious.

Bonnie entered the entertainment industry after participating in the Miss Asia pageant in 1995, securing the first runner-up title. That year, the pageant was won by Kristy Yang. She made her film debut in 1996 and came to prominence with her role in the horror film Bio-Zombie in 1998. After marrying August Hui, she took a hiatus from acting but returned this year, appearing as a guest star in a legal series, her last and most recent work.

Bonnie first got married in 1998 and had two sons, aged 24 and 18 year old. She divorced in 2006, with her ex-husband gaining custody of their children. She remarried in 2007 and had two more sons, aged 16 and 11 year old.

