Hefty heartbreak: Thai chubby chaser’s twisted dating tactics in motorcycle theft

Police arrested a chubby-chasing Thai man who confessed he used a dating app to lure fat-bottomed girls into going out with him so he could steal their motorcycles. The thief confessed that chubby girls were his main target as he believed they were low on self-esteem and easier to impress in person.

Police Cyber Taskforce Division 5 (PCT5) conducted a thorough investigation following a surge in reports and a pattern of similar operations in Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok. These cases revealed the deceiving processes.

The Metropolitan Police Investigation Division and criminal investigation trainees searched for the suspect for a week but their efforts bore no fruit.

The crucial tip-off came yesterday, September 25, when a chubby Thai woman reported to police that a Thai man arranged to meet her through a dating application and stole her motorcycle when they met at a hotel in Pathum Thani province.

Officers tracked down the suspect and found him waiting for a minibus by the side of the road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. As the officers were about to cross the road to arrest him, the man managed to get into the minibus and escape the scene.

Officers then hopped onto motorcycle taxis and followed the man closely on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road and successfully arrested him in Bang Pa-In district, Ayutthaya province.

Accused confesses to crime

The alleged suspect was identified as Pacharapon, who openly admitted to his deceitful chubby-chasing activities. He confessed that prior arrests for fraud had left him unemployed, and resorting to theft became his only means of survival. He added that he was also addicted to drugs and gambling.

Pacharapon confessed that he used the dating app Omi to approach his victims. He only targeted chubby women because he believed that plus-size women had lower expectations of a man, making it easier for him to progress the relationship.

Pacharapon said he usually arranged the meeting at Bot Temple in Pathum Thani province because he wanted to make a merit before committing bad karma.

Pacharapon admitted to stealing motorbikes from many victims but could not tell officers an exact number of how many he had stolen. When he was with the victims, he would pretend to borrow their motorcycles for a personal urgent matter. Then, he would leave victims waiting for his return at the scene.

Pacharapon revealed that he usually sold the stolen vehicles to a man in the central province of Supha Buri. After learning of the location, police in Suphan Buri province conducted a raid and discovered that several vehicles were in the process of being shipped out of Thailand.

A further investigation into the illegal export of the motorcycles would be conducted. Superintendent of PCT5, Teeradate Thamasutee, revealed that officers had obtained a lot of evidence and witnesses to the transitional crime but he could not reveal details at this time.

