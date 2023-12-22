Gun stash found in YouTuber’s house

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A YouTuber‘s home was raided by Thai police and a total of 87 guns were discovered.

Trinsak Wachirasrisirikul, the face behind the YouTube channel Tacticool BoB, found himself in hot waters when a Police Cyber Taskforce, in collaboration with local officers, uncovered a staggering cache of weapons during a house search in Mueang district.

The raid, orchestrated to fortify public safety as the yuletide season approaches, revealed a whopping 87 guns of various makes, accompanied by a stockpile of 4,576 rounds of ammunition and seven magazines. Police Major Nikhom Kheunopparat, chief of Phitsanulok police, disclosed the alarming find, reported Bangkok Post.

Displaying a court warrant, officers confronted 33 year old Trinsak about the extensive arsenal. Astonishingly, he claimed these firearms were inherited from his father, all legally registered under the paternal name. However, the police are now scrutinising the legality of the ownership transfer. Should there be no documented handover, Trinsak could find himself facing charges related to unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition, cautioned Pol. Maj. Nikhom.

In related news, in a bid to quell the rising tide of shooting tragedies, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have issued a joint directive, temporarily halting the issuance of gun licences until December 19 next year. The move, effective on December 20, was officially announced by Traisulee Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, who revealed that the directive had been published in the Royal Gazette on December 19.

