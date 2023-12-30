Frenchman’s financial woes and marijuana meltdown led to knife-wielding drama

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A distressed Frenchman, grappling with financial turmoil and the aftermath of marijuana use, brandished a knife in a threatening manner on December 28.

The drama reached a boiling point in the picturesque Bang Saray sub-district, Sattahip, as the Sattahip Police swooped in to defuse the intense situation.

At 4.30pm, Sattahip Police, accompanied by emergency responders, responded swiftly to a distress call concerning a 51 year old Frenchman, whose identity is being protected. Reports indicated that he had resorted to self-harm, wielding a menacing knife and pacing agitatedly, his bare chest exposed, as he warned officers to keep their distance.

The scene unfolded into a tense standoff, lasting over two hours, as Sattahip officers tried to negotiate with the Frenchman. Employing patience and a cool-headed approach, the officers gradually persuaded the distressed man to lower his weapon, allowing for a reunion with his wife and son. The emotional pleas from the family, coupled with the professionalism of the Sattahip police force, played a pivotal role in de-escalating the volatile situation.

Once the threat subsided, the Sattahip police safely ushered the troubled expatriate back to his residence, where he was entrusted to the care of his concerned family, reported Pattaya News.

The expatriate’s Thai wife, who remains anonymous, shed light on the underlying issues that triggered the distressing episode. Financial strain, coupled with the prolonged mortgage approval process for their house, had pushed the Frenchman to the edge.

“He asked me to mortgage our house due to financial troubles, but the lengthy process stressed him out.”

Adding a concerning layer to the narrative, the wife disclosed her husband’s regular use of marijuana, suggesting it might have exacerbated the situation.

“He had been smoking marijuana, and I believe it played a role in his outburst.”

Follow us on :













It appears that the combination of financial pressure and substance use ignited a dangerous cocktail that led to the alarming confrontation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.